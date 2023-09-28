Rugby-Pollard starts for much-changed Springboks against Tonga

Handre Pollard will start at flyhalf in one of 12 changes for South Africa in their must-win Rugby World Cup Pool B clash against Tonga in Marseille on Sunday, as coach Jacques Nienaber picked no specialist hooker and Duane Vermeulen at flanker.

Pollard has played 30 minutes of rugby for Leicester Tigers since May due to injury, but the Springboks are eager to give him a run with his accuracy off the kicking tee potentially crucial in the knockout rounds, should South Africa get there. He replaces Manie Libbok, who moves to the bench having been excellent with ball in hand during the tournament, but wasteful with kicks at goal.

Number eight Jasper Wiese, captain Siya Kolisi and lock Eben Etzebeth were the only players included who started the 13-8 loss to Ireland last weekend, as they reverted to a 5-3 split between forwards and backs on the bench. "There is a good possibility Handre will struggle to get through an intense game and that is why we went with a 5-3 split on the bench to have Manie there to come on if needed," coach Jacques Nienaber said. "I will be surprised if Handre lasts 80 minutes.

"But he is a quality player, he has won a World Cup before, so he understands what top international rugby is about." Regular loose-forward Deon Fourie, who played his first game at hooker in five years against Romania in the pool stages, starts in the front row and his replacement will be another flanker in Marco van Staden, who is also a back-up in the number two jersey.

Wiese stays at number eight, with Vermeulen getting a rare start as a flanker to bring physicality and break-down pressure along with Kolisi. "Duane maybe hasn't been playing there for some time, but it is not a weird position for him. I quite like the balance of the loose trio we have this weekend," Nienaber said.

Old school friends Etzebeth and Marvin Orie are the lock pairing, with props Vincent Koch and Ox Nche either side of hooker Fourie. South Africa team: 15 – Willie le Roux, 14 – Grant Williams, 13 – Canan Moodie, 12 – Andre Esterhuizen, 11 – Makazole Mapimpi, 10 – Handre Pollard, 9 – Cobus Reinach, 8 – Jasper Wiese, 7 – Duane Vermeulen, 6 – Siya Kolisi (capt.), 5 – Marvin Orie, 4 – Eben Etzebeth, 3 – Vincent Koch, 2 – Deon Fourie, 1 – Ox Nche

Replacements: 16 – Marco van Staden, 17 – Steven Kitshoff, 18 – Trevor Nyakane, 19 – Franco Mostert, 20 – Kwagga Smith, 21 – Jaden Hendrikse, 22 – Jesse Kriel, 23 – Manie Libbok.

