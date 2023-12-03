Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Italy's Brignone wins World Cup giant slalom at Mont Tremblant

Italy's Federica Brignone became the oldest woman to win a World Cup giant slalom event with her triumph on Saturday at Mont Tremblant, Quebec where Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami was unable to extend her perfect start to the season in the discipline.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2023 04:13 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 02:23 IST
Alpine skiing-Italy's Brignone wins World Cup giant slalom at Mont Tremblant
Image Credit: pxhere

Italy's Federica Brignone became the oldest woman to win a World Cup giant slalom event with her triumph on Saturday at Mont Tremblant, Quebec where Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami was unable to extend her perfect start to the season in the discipline. Olympic silver medallist Brignone, who finished sixth in the giant slalom last week at Killington, led after the first run and went on to win by 21 hundredths of a second over Petra Vlhova with a total time of two minutes 14.95 seconds.

Mikaela Shiffrin, who won the slalom event at Killington in Vermont last week for a record-extending 90th World Cup win, finished third, 29 hundredths of a second back of Brignone. "I came here after Killington weekend and there I didn't have great sensations and I just wanted to show my skiing and to come here and just ski the way I want and the way I know," said Brignone. "It's amazing, a lot of pride."

With her win, the 33-year-old Italian surpassed the record set by Austria's Anita Wachter, who was 32 years and 319 days old when she won the World Cup giant slalom event at Lienz in December 1999. "I'm the oldest, right?" Brignone said through laughter after the race. "I was for sure not feeling so great in the second run. The snow was good but then I felt a little bit like I was going slow and I said 'ok you have to push now.'"

Gut-Behrami arrived at Mont Tremblant looking to become the first female skier to win each of the opening three World Cup giant slalom events from the start of a season since Slovenian Tina Maze won the first four in 2012-13. Gut-Behrami was third fastest after Saturday' first run but was unable to secure another win as she finished 59 hundredths of a second back of Brignone and in fifth place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023