Ex-England star Carney says ''real work begins now'' as government backs review recommendations

PTI | London | Updated: 04-12-2023 11:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 11:16 IST
Karen Carney Image Credit: Wikimedia
The British government has given its backing to the recommendations in former England midfielder Karen Carney's review of domestic women's soccer, stressing the need to “collectively seize the moment and deliver sustained commercial success.” The independent review, called “Raising The Bar: Reframing the opportunity in women's football,” was commissioned in September 2022 and published in July. The government issued its official response Monday in which it agrees that all 10 of the strategic recommendations should be actioned.

The creation of a fully professional environment in the top two tiers is one of the key recommendations in Carney's report.

The government said it will convene an “implementation group” of the Football Association, NewCo — the new independent body set to run the Women's Super League and Championship from 2024-25 — and other stakeholders, which will assemble in March and July next year.

The review was commissioned shortly after England won the Women's European Championship on home soil, and the Lionesses subsequently finished as runners-up to Spain at this year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“I'm encouraged that the government is providing their full backing to my review and renewing their commitment to develop women's football in the U.K. and fulfil its potential to be a world-beating sport,'' Carney said. ''The real work begins now.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

