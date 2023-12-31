Left Menu

Darts-Littler, 16, beats five-times champion Van Barneveld to reach last eight

Sixteen-year-old Luke Littler continued his dream run at the World Darts Championship with a 4-1 victory over five-times world champion Raymond Van Barneveld in the last 16 on Saturday. Littler, born 21 days after 56-year-old Van Barneveld won his last world title in 2007, hit nine 180s to overpower the veteran Dutchman. The Englishman became the youngest player to reach the World Championship quarter-finals.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-12-2023 04:24 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 04:24 IST
The Englishman became the youngest player to reach the World Championship quarter-finals.

The Englishman became the youngest player to reach the World Championship quarter-finals. "Unbelievable! My average has shown it, my double percentage has shown it - I don't know what to say!", Littler told Sky Sports.

"He (Van Barneveld) said 'you can go all the way, I hope you can go all the way'. I said 'thank you' - he's a true gentleman and I respect Raymond." Littler will play Northern Ireland's Brendan Dolan in the last eight.

