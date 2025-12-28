UK Tightens Visa Rules Amid Migration Cooperation Disputes

Angola and Namibia have agreed to accept the return of illegal migrants and criminals following threats of visa penalties from the British government for non-compliance, the UK Home Office announced late on Saturday.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has lost fast-track visa services and preferential VIP treatment after failing to meet the UK's cooperation standards, according to the Home Office. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood warned that Britain might escalate to a complete visa halt for the DRC if cooperation isn't quickly improved.

"We expect countries to play by the rules. If one of their citizens has no right to be here, they must take them back," the Home Secretary insisted. This development marks the first significant change under new reforms aimed at making refugee status temporary and expediting deportations of individuals who illegally enter Britain. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper noted the UK has deported over 50,000 individuals without the right to remain since last July, a 23% increase from the previous period, and has made the return of these individuals a top diplomatic priority.