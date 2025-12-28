Myanmar's Contested Elections: A New Chapter or More of the Same?

Amid ongoing civil unrest, Myanmar held its first general election since the 2021 military coup, a move heavily criticized by international observers. The military junta aims to project the vote as a fresh start politically and economically; however, detractors label it anything but free and fair.

Key political figures, including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, remain detained, diminishing competition as the military-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) whittles down opposition.

Despite the junta's narrative of electoral reform, skeptics argue the process will only entrench military power, leaving the nation's path to peace and democratic restoration uncertain.

