Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham sets target to achieve in 2024

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham set his targets for 2024 as he continues to shine for the La Liga giants.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 21:37 IST
Jude Bellingham. (Picture: Real Madrid). Image Credit: ANI
Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham set his targets for 2024 as he continues to shine for the La Liga giants. Last month, the young English midfielder created a milestone by becoming the first Real Madrid player to win the 'Golden Boy Award' in Turin. The 20-year-old made his place from a list of 25 finalists, including his Los Blancos teammate Arda Guler.

Since his arrival in Spain, he has made 21 appearances and scored 17 goals, going past Cristiano Ronaldo's tally in his early phase with Los Blancos. Bellingham's hunger for more trophies hasn't died. With each game, his hunger grows as he told the 'Universe Real Madrid: United Kingdom' documentary as quoted from Goal.com, "For 2024 I ask for many titles, goals and help the team win the game. And enjoy being a Real Madrid player. Working at Real Madrid requires a certain level of quality and mentality, and to have this responsibility feels like a huge privilege to me. Every day I come I try to work hard to be the best. The goal when you come to Real Madrid is to win everything."

Bellingham has faced numerous challenges during his time in Madrid and one of them was taking up the jersey No.5 of iconic midfielder Zinedine Zidane during the Frenchman's time at Santiago Bernabeu. "I feel very proud of my number, of working with this coaching staff, and of this badge. I think it can all be summed up with the word 'privilege'. Not many players have the opportunity to play for such a big club," Bellingham added.

Bellingham also won the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d'Or gala, again recognising him as the best player under 21 footballer. The Englishman will make his return for Real Madrid on Wednesday as they host Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

