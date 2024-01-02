Khelo India Sub-Junior Women's Hockey League: SAI Shakti, Pritam Siwach register wins

Day 2 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub-Junior Women's Hockey League--Phase 2 witnessed the SAI Shakti Team, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Center win their respective matches. SAI Shakti Team records comprehensive win:In the first match of the day, the SAI Shakti Team defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta 18-0. Binati Minz (40', 44', 56', 60') scored four goals, Ravina (2', 23', 55'), Purnima Yadav (5', 26', 47'), Tamanna (10', 22', 45') and Bhavya (12', 32', 48') scored hat-tricks while Navroop Kaur (29') and Sanjana Raikwar (57') scored a goal each for SAI Shakti Team.

Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy wins comfortably: In the second match of the day, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy defeated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 7-0. Ritika (20', 33') scored a brace while Harshita (12'), Arti (37'), Vanshika (39'), Jyoti (48') and Priya (57') scored a field goal each for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy. Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre records convincing win: In the third match of the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre defeated Anantpur Sports Academy 6-0. Saniya Syed (26', 27') and Pragya Patel (28', 44') scored braces for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre while Captain Doli Bhoi (3') and Sheetal Yadav (18') contributed with a goal each. (ANI)

