Siraj's 6/15 helps India bowl South Africa out for 55 at lunch on Day 1

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 03-01-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 15:42 IST
Pacer Mohammed Siraj ripped through the South Africa batting line-up with a sensational six-wicket haul as India bowled the home side out for just 55 at lunch on the opening day of the second and final Test here on Wednesday.

Siraj conceded just 15 runs from his nine overs as he triggered an abject surrender from South African batters on a pace-bowling friendly pitch.

Captain Dean Elgar's decision to bat first after winning the toss in his farewell Test turned out to be a nightmare for the home side.

Kyle Verreynne made 15 and David Bedingham 12 as all the other remaining South African batters were dismissed for single-digit scores.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) and Mukesh Kumar (2/0) took the other South African wickets.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 55 all out in 23.2 overs (Kyle Verreynne 15; Mohammed Siraj 6/15).

