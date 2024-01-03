SA vs Ind, 2nd Test: Rampant Siraj wreaks havoc on host batters, puts visitors in command (Lunch, Day 1)

Rampant Mohammed Siraj produced an irresistible spell on day one to crush South Africa's batting order with his 6-wicket haul to bundle out hosts for 55 in the second Test at the Newlands on Wednesday. A spell of 6/15 from Siraj in 9 overs absolutely demolished the hosts as they were bundled out for a total of 55. It was his first five-wicket haul in South Africa and third overall. Pacer bagged the crucial wickets of Markram, Dean Elgar, Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, the dangerous Marco Jansen and Kyle Verreynne.

The Indian pacer made ball talk after South Africa captain Dean Elgar opted to bat first. In the fourth over, Yashasvi Jaiswal took a brilliant catch at third slip to eliminate Aiden Markram off Siraj's delivery. Siraj got the big fish Elgar in the following over as the South African skipper ended up chopping on, and wickets continued to come at regular intervals after that.

Siraj was on a roll at Newlands as the hosts dropped important wickets, including Dean Elgar (4), Aiden Markram (2), and Tony de Zorzi (2). As the Proteas were bowled out for 55 in their first innings, Siraj completed his five-for in the seventh over. The 29-year-old fast bowler hit a solid length ball around off stump that sprang up. David Bedingham attempted to defend by popping the ball off the bat to the slip, where Jaiswal took a good catch.

A stunning delivery that is both beautiful in form and length. In an attempt to defend, Jansen edged the ball with late movement, resulting in a straightforward catch for KL Rahul. Siraj's magical spell was completed with a whole ball outside off. Siraj's sixth wicket came in his ninth over, when Verreynne attempted to drive and was caught by a second slip off the outside edge.

South Africa lost wickets at frequent intervals after opting to bat first. In addition to Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar each grabbed two wickets. For South Africa, Kyle Verreynne scored 15 while David Bedingham scored 12.

Brief score: South Africa 55 (Kyle Verreynne 15, David Bedingham 12; Mohammed Siraj 6-15) vs India. (ANI)

