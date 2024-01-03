Left Menu

Ultimate Kho Kho: Telugu Yoddhas hammer Mumbai Khiladis 40-22

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 03-01-2024 21:19 IST
Telugu Yoddhas beat Mumbai Khiladis 40-22 -- the largest win of the season -- in a dominating performance in the Ultimate Kho Kho here on Wednesday.

Thanks to the win, the Yoddhas went past Gujarat Giants to take the second place, while the Khiladis stayed at fifth.

The Yoddhas began on an attacking note, scoring 16 points in Turn 1 while only allowing their opponents a single dream run point.

It was a team effort from the Yoddhas' attackers, with six different players contributing to their tally.

The Yoddhas then consolidated that advantage with a stunning defensive display in Turn 2, with their first batch of Pratik Waikar, Avdhut Patil and Aditya Ganpule staying on the mat for five minutes and 17 seconds, garnering five dream run points.

All three members of their second batch remained unconquered as the first innings finished with Telugu Yoddhas leading 21-7, the lowest attacking turn of the season.

The Khiladis' fortunes did not change for the better in Turn 3, as their first batch lasted a mere minute and 33 seconds.

Their third batch, consisting of Hrushikesh Murchavade, Sibin M and Pratik Devare, did fare better, scoring a dream run point.

However, that made little difference to the overall picture as the Yoddhas went into the final turn with a mammoth 29-point lead.

