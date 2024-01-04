Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Browns to rest Joe Flacco, start QB Jeff Driskel at Cincinnati

Cleveland quarterback Joe Flacco has gone from resting on his couch to resting up for the playoffs. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that backup Jeff Driskel will start on Sunday at Cincinnati.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to practice Wednesday

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is getting healthy and the Jacksonville Jaguars plan to make a full assessment of his readiness for their Week 18 visit to the Tennessee Titans in practice on Wednesday. Lawrence might not be 100 percent and missed last week's win over the Carolina Panthers with a shoulder injury.

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy: Ohio State sign-stealing since 2019

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy voiced frustration with the ongoing sign-stealing narrative around the No. 1-ranked Wolverines ahead of the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night. McCarthy claimed Michigan used legal means only to study and understand opponents' hand signals and their correlated play calls only after learning Ohio State had ripped off signs from the Wolverines.

Novak Djokovic's Australia streak ends with United Cup loss

Alex de Minaur stunned Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4 in singles play Wednesday to send 15th-seeded Australia to its first appearance in the United Cup semifinals. Playing in Perth, Djokovic lost in Australia for the first time since Hyeon Chung eliminated him in the quarterfinals at the 2018 Australian Open.

North Carolina, top defensive coach Gene Chizik part ways

Mack Brown and North Carolina are on the hunt for a defensive coordinator again. Brown said he and assistant head coach/defense Gene Chizik agreed to part ways following postseason meetings. Chizik ran the Tar Heels' defense for the past two seasons.

Zach Wilson's season, perhaps Jets career, over

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson remains in concussion protocol and won't play Sunday against the New England Patriots, ending his season and perhaps his career in New York. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday that Wilson remains out, meaning veteran Trevor Siemian is in line to start his third straight game.

Reports: Ohio State joins pursuit of K-State QB Will Howard

Ohio State plans to host Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, who has also received interest from Southern California and Miami in the transfer portal. According to multiple reports, Howard's visit is expected to take place before Monday's national championship game. Howard was also considering the 2024 NFL Draft as of the end of the 2023 regular season.

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh on NCAA sanctions: No time for 'Rumorville'

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh maintains the looming possibility of the NCAA vacating the No. 1-ranked Wolverines' victories during the 2023 season is nowhere near the team's radar before the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night in Houston. "We're thinking about we've got one phase line to go here, that's Monday night, it's Washington," Harbaugh said Wednesday as the Wolverines make final preparations for the No. 2 Huskies before traveling to Texas. "We're going to do anything and everything in our power to get ready for that football game."

Golf-Scheffler voted PGA Tour Player of the Year again

Scottie Scheffler has been voted the PGA Tour Player of the Year for a second consecutive season, making him the first back-to-back winner since Tiger Woods won three straight from 2005-07, the U.S.-based circuit said on Wednesday. World number one Scheffler, who successfully defended his Phoenix Open title and won The Players Championship during the 2022-23 season, beat Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm in a vote by players for the Jack Nicklaus Award.

Golf-McIlroy says he was too judgmental of LIV golfers

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy says he regrets being too quick to judge players who joined the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf and now accepts it is part of the sport. The Northern Irishman has been a vocal critic since the breakaway tour launched in 2022 and signed up a host of big names, causing a rift that threatened to tear golf apart.

