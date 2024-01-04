AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: Australia at 116/2 at end of second session at Sydney

Aamer Jamal removed Australia batter Usman Khawaja just before the end of the second session, leaving Australia at 116/2 during the day two of the third and final Test against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday. At Tea, Australia was 116/2, with Marnus Labuschagne (23*) and Steve Smith (6*) unbeaten.

Australia started the second session at 78/1, with Usman Khawaja (35*) and Marnus Labuschagne (3*) unbeaten. Khawaja and Labuschagne mainly relied on strike rotation, not taking any chances against Pakistan bowlers.

Australia reached the 100-run mark in 38.4 overs. Khawaja looked all set to complete his half-century but his 143-ball 47 run knock came to an end as he was caught behind by Mohammed Rizwan, with Aamer Jaamal taking the wicket. Australia was 108/2.

Steve Smith and Labuschagne guided Australia through the remainder of the session, which ended prematurely due to bad light. Earlier in the first session, David Warner, playing his farewell Test match, put on a 78-run opening stand with Khawaja.

Warner was out for 34 in 68 balls, with four boundaries. Brief Scores: Australia: 116/2 (Usman Khawaja 47, David Warner 34, Agha Salman 1/18) trail Pakistan: 313 (Mohammed Rizwan 88, Aamer Jamal 82, Pat Cummins 5/61) by 197 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)