"Bumrah is a world-class bowler": South Africa skipper Dean Elgar

Dean Elgar labelled Jasprit Bumrah as a "world-class" bowler following India's seven-wicket victory against South Africa on Thursday. India's star speedster Bumrah was exceptional throughout the Test match, especially in the second innings where he scalped six in his 13.5 overs spell. He was named man of the series alongside South Africa skipper Dean Elgar.

Elgar who had his last dance in international cricket talked about the emotions he went through while sharing the accolade alongside the star pacer. "Bumrah is a world-class bowler, he deserves this Man of the Series award. As a player, you want to test yourself and push yourself to different limits. Glad that I don't have to face these guys again. Fond memories. I'm sure I played that Test match when he (Bumrah) made his debut," Elgar said after the game.

The second Test saw India walking away victorious with a seven-wicket victory within two days. A total of 642 deliveries were bowled in both innings. Bumrah talked about his experience of playing in the shortest Test in the history of cricket. The right-arm pacer talked about the experience of being a part of the shortest Test and said, "We are very happy that we were able to do it in this game. I didn't expect the game to go this fast, I have never played a shorter Test match in my life. Looking at the wicket on the first day, nobody really thought that this much was going to be happen. We wanted to bat first as well. Test cricket gives you surprises. Very happy that we got our first win (in Cape Town), a great series and a fighting series."

Coming to the second Test, India levelled the series on a spiteful surface surrounded by the idyllic Table mountains, where the ball did all kinds of tricks, India made short work of the hosts with the ball on the second day, despite a heroic ton by opener Aiden Markram, and chased down a paltry target under 11 overs. The two-day affair brought the curtains down on the international career of Protea opener Dean Elgar. With regular skipper Temba Bavuma out injured, Elgar took over the reins in the second Test as stand-in skipper. However, the hosts ended up on the losing side after two days of intriguing and, to a large extent, bizarre cricket.

India's leading pace pair of Jasprit Bumrah (6-61) and Mohammed Siraj (6-15) were the architects of India's redeeming, series-levelling win. (ANI)

