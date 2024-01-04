Left Menu

India beat Afghanistan by nine wickets to make U-19 Tri-Nation tournament final

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 04-01-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 20:27 IST
India beat Afghanistan by nine wickets to make U-19 Tri-Nation tournament final
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Left-arm pacer Naman Tiwari returned with figures of 4/11 in seven overs as India hammered Afghanistan by nine wickets to seal their final berth in the Tri-Nation Under-19 Tournament here on Thursday.

Opting to bowl, India skittled out Afghanistan for 88 in 33 overs with Tiwari claiming 7-1-11-4.

He was aided by pace-bowling partners, Dhanush Gowda and Aaradhya Shukla, who bagged two wickets each to blow Afghanistan away.

Off-spinner Priyanshu Moliya also bagged two.

Opener Adarsh Singh anchored the chase with a 39-ball unbeaten 52 (6x4, 2x6) as India cantered home with 227 balls to spare.

This was India's third win in as many matches.

India will face the hosts in their last round-robin fixture on Saturday.

The final is slated on Wednesday.

Brief Scores Afghanistan 88 in 33 overs (Nasir Hassan 31; Naman Tiwari 4/11, Priyanshu Moliya 2/15, Aaradhya Shukla 2/20, Dhanush Gowda 2/23) lost to India 92/1 in 12.1 overs (Adarsh Singh 52 not out, Musheer Khan 14 not out) by nine wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
4
US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024