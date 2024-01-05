"He doesn't go cold, a mighty guy": Aakash Chopra praises Bumrah following win over South Africa

Following India's win over South Africa in the second Test which lasted for barely two days, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra heaped praises on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for his six-wicket haul swung the match in India's favour, saying that he "does not go cold". Bumrah's second-inning six-wicket haul made all the difference as, despite Aiden Markram's ton, South Africa could set only 79 for India to wrap up this Test in around 1.5 days, which India chased down successfully.

"He does not go cold. He is a mighty guy. If Siraj took six wickets in the first innings, Bumrah said he is also there. When Bumrah's ball starts going up and down, or left and right, he is unplayable," said Chopra. Bumrah was crowned as India's 'Player of the Series', taking 12 wickets in two matches, with the best figures of 6/61. He also took a four-wicket haul in the first Test at Centurion and ended as the leading wicket-taker in the series.'

The pacer etched his name as one of the most successful Test bowlers for India in overseas conditions following the visitors' seven-wicket victory against South Africa in the second Test. Bumrah ended the match with a six-fer which marked the eighth occasion in 28 matches when he claimed more than five wickets in overseas conditions. Only legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev is ahead of him with nine five-wicket hauls to his name in 45 matches in the overseas.

Bumrah has one five-wicket haul in Australia, two each in England and West Indies and three in South Africa. Only one fifer has come in India. His record as an overseas no doubt puts him out there as a future Hall of Famer in the sport. Coming to the match, South Africa elected to bat first and was bundled out for just 55 in 23.2 overs, with Kyle Verreynne (15) and David Bedingham (12) being the sole players to touch double digits.

Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell of 6/15 destroyed Proteas' top and middle order, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) and Mukesh Kumar (0/2) also took wickets. In their first innings, India was 153/4 at one point, with solid scores coming from Virat Kohli (46 in 59 balls, with six fours and a six), Rohit Sharma (39 in 50 balls, with seven fours) and Shubman Gill (36 in 55 balls, with five fours), but a Lungi Ngidi three-wicket over sunk India to 153 all out in 34.5 overs.

Ngidi (3/30), Kagiso Rabada (3/38) and Nandre Burger (3/42) took three wickets each for SA. Later in their second innings, SA ended the day one at 62/3, with Aiden Markram (36*) doing the bulk of the scoring. Skipper Dean Elgar managed 12 runs in his final Test innings. Mukesh got two while Bumrah got one wicket. On the next day, though Markram scored a fighting century, a knock of 106 in 103 balls with 17 fours and two sixes, the six-wicket haul by Bumrah (6/61) bundled out SA for 176 in 36.5 overs, setting India just 79 runs to win.

Mukesh Kumar took two wickets while Prasidh Krishna and Siraj got one.With the help of knocks from openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (28) and skipper Rohit Sharma (16*), India chased down the total with seven wickets in hand in 12 overs. Siraj won the 'Player of the Match' award and both sides shared the trophy with the scoreline at 1-1. (ANI)

