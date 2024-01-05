Left Menu

NADA India conducts Anti-Doping Awareness session

It aimed at fostering a culture of clean sportsmanship and witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 200 individuals, including 30 Athlete Support Personnel (ASP).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 16:45 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
The National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) India, conducted  Anti-Doping Awareness session for the Department of Sports & Youth Welfare, Lucknow. The session was held at Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow, on January 4, 2024.

The Anti-Doping Awareness session is part of NADA India's mission to educate and empower athletes, coaches, and sports personnel on the importance of maintaining integrity in sports.

(With Inputs from PIB)

