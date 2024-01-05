NADA India conducts Anti-Doping Awareness session

The National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) India, conducted Anti-Doping Awareness session for the Department of Sports & Youth Welfare, Lucknow. The session was held at Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow, on January 4, 2024.

It aimed at fostering a culture of clean sportsmanship and witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 200 individuals, including 30 Athlete Support Personnel (ASP). The Anti-Doping Awareness session is part of NADA India's mission to educate and empower athletes, coaches, and sports personnel on the importance of maintaining integrity in sports.

(With Inputs from PIB)