Indias Yuki Bhambri and his Dutch partner Robin Haase on Friday entered the semifinals of the Brisbane International ATP Tour tournament, beating the American pair of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in straight sets.The eight-seeded Indo-Dutch pair won 7-6 5, 7-6 6 in the quarterfinal match that lasted one hour and 36 minutes.

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 05-01-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 17:15 IST
Yuki Bhambri-Robin Haase pair in Brisbane International semifinals
India's Yuki Bhambri and his Dutch partner Robin Haase on Friday entered the semifinals of the Brisbane International ATP Tour tournament, beating the American pair of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in straight sets.

The eight-seeded Indo-Dutch pair won 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) in the quarterfinal match that lasted one hour and 36 minutes. Bhambri-Haase duo will face second seeds Lloyd Glasspool of England and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands in the semifinals. Last year, the 31-year-old Bhambri from New Delhi won his maiden ATP title at the Mallorca Championships doubles competition, partnering with South African Lloyd Harris.

