Chrysler-parent Stellantis will not advertise in Super Bowl
Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 23:28 IST
Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Friday it will not advertise in next month's NFL Super Bowl, citing the challenging U.S. automotive market.
In November, General Motors said it would not advertise in heavily watched NFL championship game as it cuts marketing costs. Stellantis said earlier this week it had opted not to take part in upcoming auto shows in Chicago and Washington.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Stellantis
- Chrysler
- Chicago
- Washington
- NFL Super Bowl
- General Motors
