Chrysler-parent Stellantis will not advertise in Super Bowl

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 23:28 IST
Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Friday it will not advertise in next month's NFL Super Bowl, citing the challenging U.S. automotive market.

In November, General Motors said it would not advertise in heavily watched NFL championship game as it cuts marketing costs. Stellantis said earlier this week it had opted not to take part in upcoming auto shows in Chicago and Washington.

