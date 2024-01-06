Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Chrysler-parent Stellantis will not advertise in 2024 Super Bowl

Chrysler-parent Stellantis said on Friday it will not advertise in next month's NFL Super Bowl, citing the challenging U.S. automotive market. In November, General Motors said it would not advertise during the heavily watched National Football League championship game as it cuts marketing costs. Stellantis said earlier this week it had opted not to take part in upcoming auto shows in Chicago and Washington.

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche take on streaking Panthers

Nathan MacKinnon was the No. 1 overall pick in 2013, is a seven-time All-Star and has won a Stanley Cup. He has done everything possible on the ice to help his team win, but he has never won a Hart Trophy as the league MVP. That might change this year.

NBA-Cuban tells Mavericks employees of plan to pay out $35M in bonuses

Mark Cuban has informed Dallas Mavericks employees that the team will pay out a total of more than $35 million in bonuses following the billionaire's sale of his majority stake in the franchise, ESPN reported on Friday. In November it was reported that Cuban intended to sell his majority stake to Miriam Adelson and her family, the largest shareholders of casino operator Las Vegas Sands, while Cuban would retain a stake and stay on to run basketball operations.

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield 'full go' with playoff spot on the line

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield received the green light to play in Sunday's must-win game against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield avoided serious injury after taking a late hit in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, and head coach Todd Bowles said his quarterback will play Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

Greg Norman thanks Rory McIlroy for falling 'on his sword'

Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf, said he is grateful to Rory McIlroy for taking a step toward acceptance of the fledgling tour. McIlroy has been one of LIV's harshest critics, but on the "Stick to Football" podcast on Tuesday, McIlroy conceded to being overly "judgmental of the guys who went to LIV Golf at the start."

Soccer-Italy court clears Maradona of tax evasion years after his death

Italy's highest court cleared the late Agentine soccer legend Diego Maradona of tax evasion charges, ending a 30-year-long legal battle between the ex-Napoli striker and revenue authorities. Known as "El Pibe de Oro", or the Golden Foot, Maradona was accused of allegedly using proxy companies in Liechtenstein to dodge legal fees when receiving payments between 1985 and 1990 from the Napoli club for his personal image rights.

Surging Jets hope to add to Ducks' woes

The Winnipeg Jets are on a franchise-record run with points in 10 consecutive games as they continue a road trip on Friday night against the Anaheim Ducks. The Jets are riding a four-game winning streak and are 12-1-2 since the start of December.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence game-time decision at Tennessee

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially questionable to play Sunday at Tennessee with the AFC South division on the line for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Seeking a repeat of the division title, the Jaguars (9-7) expect Lawrence to be a game-time decision, head coach Doug Pederson said Friday.

Bulls' Zach LaVine returns to lineup Friday on minutes watch

Zach LaVine is back with the Chicago Bulls and available to play Friday for the first time since Nov. 28. The Bulls went 10-7 without LaVine after a 5-14 start. A sore right foot sent LaVine to the sideline and coincided with simmering reports the Bulls were shopping the two-time All-Star guard with a goal of trading him before the deadline in February.

Devils look to continue surge vs. banged-up Blackhawks

The New Jersey Devils haven't fully emerged from the deluge of injuries they've encountered during the first half of the season. But the Devils are much closer to being whole than the Chicago Blackhawks are.

