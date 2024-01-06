Jhulan’s message to young Titas Sadhu to ‘just bowl fast’ works wonders for India

India pacer Titas Sadhu said the legendary Jhulan Goswami has been a big part of her life and her advice to concentrate on ''just bowling fast'' is a principle that the 19-year-old follows everyday.

Titas joined Goswami in recording one of the most successful spells for any Indian bowler in T20Is against Australia here on Friday, returning 4-0-17-4 to set up a commanding nine-wicket win in the first T20I.

Titas’ spell was the first time an Indian bowler had taken four or more wickets since Goswami’s 3.5-1-11-5 against Australia at Visakhapatnam in March 2012.

''I can tell you one thing. That was the first conversation I had with Jhulan di and she told me ‘stop thinking about everything else, just bowl fast’.

'''Because if you're a fast bowler, you have to bowl fast', and I think that has been a key,''Titas said after the match.

Titas said Goswami has been a constant presence in her life.

''Jhulan Goswami has been a big part of my life because I first saw her when I was 13 and then she has been in constant presence,” she said.

“Right now, she is in Delhi with the Bengal team, which I'm supposed to probably join after this is done. Working with her is a great opportunity (which) not a lot of people have because you get that experience.” “And how many players have played like more than 100 matches for India and for 20 years? I'm not even 20 years old!,” Titas expressed.

The right-arm bowler said it was tough for her to warm the bench for the entirety of the inaugural Women’s Premier League season for the Delhi Capitals shortly after winning the first-ever women’s U-19 World Cup for India.

''Especially coming from that U-19 high to sit (out) for the whole tournament. It was rough and the first couple of matches it was pretty clear that I probably won't get a chance until very late and it is very hard.'' ''I had this conversation with our trainer, Wayne. In men's IPL, there are 25 players and greats (players) sit out for two two-and-a-half-months.” ''Any experience or any opportunity you get, you have to make the best out of it and that actually became the key after the first two weeks. I just went in every practice to think I'll learn as much as I can,'' she said.

Titas declined she would be marked out by the oppositions particularly after recording a four-for against Australia.

“Cricket is a very humbling game, today's high can be tomorrow's low so you always come back to who you are.” “You come back to the ground and again, the next match is the next match (and) what you have done yesterday is gone,” she replied.

