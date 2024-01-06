Left Menu

Soccer-Japanese champions Vissel Kobe confirm Mata departure

"I will never forget the memories we made together." The 35-year-old, a World Cup winner with Spain in 2010, won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012 before spending eight seasons with Manchester United. He then played for a season at Galatasaray in Turkey prior to signing with Kobe as a free agent in September.

Former Spain midfielder Juan Mata has left recently crowned Japanese champions Vissel Kobe following the expiration of his contract, the club announced on Saturday. Mata signed a four-month deal midway through the season and was part of the Kobe squad that won the J.League title for the first time, making a solitary appearance.

He then played for a season at Galatasaray in Turkey prior to signing with Kobe as a free agent in September.

