Soccer-Japanese champions Vissel Kobe confirm Mata departure
"I will never forget the memories we made together." The 35-year-old, a World Cup winner with Spain in 2010, won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012 before spending eight seasons with Manchester United. He then played for a season at Galatasaray in Turkey prior to signing with Kobe as a free agent in September.
Former Spain midfielder Juan Mata has left recently crowned Japanese champions Vissel Kobe following the expiration of his contract, the club announced on Saturday. Mata signed a four-month deal midway through the season and was part of the Kobe squad that won the J.League title for the first time, making a solitary appearance.
"I am very happy to have been part of the club's historic moment in winning the league for the first time," Mata said in a statement. "I will never forget the memories we made together." The 35-year-old, a World Cup winner with Spain in 2010, won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012 before spending eight seasons with Manchester United.
He then played for a season at Galatasaray in Turkey prior to signing with Kobe as a free agent in September.
