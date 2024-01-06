Left Menu

Australia take top spot on WTC table, India drop to second

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 06-01-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 17:54 IST
Australia take top spot on WTC table, India drop to second
  • Country:
  • Australia

Sydney are on 56.25 percentage points and have pushed India to the second spot in the latest World Test Championship (WTC) standings issued by ICC on Saturday.

Pat Cummins' side is 2.09 percentage points ahead of Rohit Sharma's India, who have 54.16 points.

India, though, have played just four Tests during the current WTC cycle, while Australia have played eight.

India had taken the top spot following their memorable seven-wicket win against South Africa in Cape Town earlier this week, but Australia crushed Pakistan on Saturday at the SCG to displace India at the top.

Australia are the reigning World Test champions, having beaten India in the final at The Oval last summer.

Australia will next play a two-Test series against the West Indies at home, while India will be up against England in five home Tests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024