Tennis-Gauff digs deep to beat Svitolina and retain Auckland crown

Coco Gauff battled past Elina Svitolina 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 in the Auckland Classic final on Sunday to retain her title, and will head to the Australian Open brimming with confidence as she targets a second Grand Slam crown.

Reuters | Auckland | Updated: 07-01-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 12:22 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Coco Gauff battled past Elina Svitolina 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 in the Auckland Classic final on Sunday to retain her title, and will head to the Australian Open brimming with confidence as she targets a second Grand Slam crown. Gauff, who burst onto the scene at Wimbledon five years ago, enjoyed a stellar 2023 as the 19-year-old American won her first major trophy at the U.S. Open in September to reach a career-high world ranking of number three.

The Auckland top seed continued to build momentum in the new season by winning the tune-up for the Jan. 14-28 Australian Open, losing only one set after a thorough test in the final by twice Melbourne Park quarter-finalist Svitolina. Both players dropped serve twice in the opening set before Gauff's level dipped slightly as she squandered two set points at 5-3 to allow the big-hitting Svitolina to claw her way back and take the early lead in the match via the tie-break.

But Gauff responded strongly to breeze through the next set and level the contest at one set apiece, and held her nerve after grabbing the crucial break in the eighth game of the decider to close out the victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

