Cricket-Naqvi hits unbeaten 300 to break Zimbabwe batting record

The 24-year-old all-rounder breezed past the previous record 265 set by Cephas Zhuwao in 2017, hammering 30 fours and 10 sixes for his Mid West Rhinos against the Matabeleland Tuskers in a four-day Logan Cup fixture. Belgium-born Naqvi has accumulated 715 first-class runs in eight matches at an average of 102 since arriving in Zimbabwe one year ago.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2024 23:02 IST
Antum Naqvi bludgeoned 300 not out from 295 balls on Friday to break Zimbabwe's domestic first-class record for the highest individual score by a batsman. The 24-year-old all-rounder breezed past the previous record 265 set by Cephas Zhuwao in 2017, hammering 30 fours and 10 sixes for his Mid West Rhinos against the Matabeleland Tuskers in a four-day Logan Cup fixture.

Belgium-born Naqvi has accumulated 715 first-class runs in eight matches at an average of 102 since arriving in Zimbabwe one year ago. Despite living most of his life in Australia, he is holding talks with Zimbabwe Cricket regarding national qualification.

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

