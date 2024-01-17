Emmy viewership hits record low against NFL, Iowa caucuses

U.S. viewership for Monday's Emmy awards honoring the best of television fell to a record low 4.3 million on the Fox broadcast network, according to preliminary estimates from the network.

The ceremony, which was delayed by four months because of labor turmoil in Hollywood last year, faced competition from a National Football League game and the Iowa caucuses, the first Republican contest in the 2024 U.S. presidential race. It was the first time the Emmys show competed with the NFL, the biggest draw on U.S. television.

The Emmys showered "Succession" and "The Bear" with six awards each at a nostalgic ceremony that commemorated classic TV shows and drew generally positive reviews.

