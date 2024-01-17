Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Knicks eye Jalen Brunson's return when they face Rockets

A slow start Saturday night and an inability to finish Monday afternoon. The past two games have proved Jalen Brunson is the missing piece for the New York Knicks.

Saints fire longtime OC Pete Carmichael, two others

The New Orleans Saints fired longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael after 18 seasons with the team on Tuesday. The Saints also parted ways with senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell and wide receivers coach Kodi Burns.

Grizzlies sign Scotty Pippen Jr. to two-year, two-way deal

The Memphis Grizzlies are giving guard Scotty Pippen Jr. another shot at the NBA. He agreed to a two-year, two-way contract, agent Erika Ruiz of Klutch Sports Group told ESPN on Tuesday.

Report: Mike Tomlin tells Steelers he'll coach in 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told his players Tuesday he plans to lead the team in 2024, NFL Network reported. At a team meeting the day after a 31-17 wild-card loss at the Buffalo Bills, Tomlin reportedly said the speculation about him stepping away after 17 seasons is unfounded.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin takes 94th World Cup win in Flachau night slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin had tears in her eyes after capping an emotional few days with a record-extending 94th Alpine skiing World Cup win in a floodlit night slalom in Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday. The American had missed weekend races in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee due to illness and then made a trip to Switzerland when partner Aleksander Aamodt-Kilde was airlifted to hospital after crashing in the Wengen downhill on Saturday.

Kings coach Mike Brown fined $50K for criticizing officials

The NBA fined Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown $50,000 on Tuesday for criticism of referees during and after the team's most recent game. Specifically, Brown entered the court of play while yelling at referee Intae Hwang, leading to the coach's ejection Sunday in a 143-142 overtime loss at the Milwaukee Bucks.

Blackhawks F Jason Dickinson signs 2-year extension

Chicago Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract extension on Tuesday that will span through the 2025-26 season. Dickinson, 28, already has scored a career-high 14 goals to go along with seven assists in 43 games this season. His previous career high in goals was nine, set in 2019-20 with the Dallas Stars and matched last season with the Blackhawks.

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey returns from calf injury

San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey was expected to be a full participant at Tuesday's practice, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed. McCaffrey, a 2023 consensus All-Pro selection, sat out the Week 18 finale against the Los Angeles Rams with a calf strain.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on 20-day layoff, 'antsy' for playoffs

Lamar Jackson ends a 20-day layoff and the Ravens open the playoffs in their divisional round matchup with the Houston Texans on Saturday in Baltimore. Baltimore and Jackson served a statement victory on New Year's Eve, whipping the Miami Dolphins, 56-19.

NBA-New LA Clippers arena to host 2026 All-Star Game

The Los Angeles Clippers Intuit Dome, which is scheduled to open in August, will host the 2026 All-Star Game, the NBA announced on Tuesday. It will mark a record seventh time the midseason showcase has been held in Los Angeles and it is expected to reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories when it is held in February of that year.

