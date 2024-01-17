"I'm just happy to be back on the pitch again": Jadon Sancho after returning to Dortmund

English attacker Jadon Sancho on Wednesday opened up on his return to Borussia Dortmund after three years and said that it felt like home and was happy to be back on the pitch again. While speaking in an interview, Sancho said that he was happy to assist his "great friend" Marco Reus's goal against SV Darmstadt FC in the Bundesliga on January 13.

The 23-year-old added that he wants to help the German club to qualify for the Champions League for next season. "Ever since I've come back, I have felt at home and I'm just happy to be back on the pitch again. It was meant to be, coming back and seeing Marco again. He's a great friend of mine and I'm happy to set up his goal. [My goal is] to be happy again, to be back on the pitch and to help the team, get them back in the top three and qualify for the Champions League," Sacho said as quoted by Goal.com.

The former Manchester United player further added that he has been "positive" for the second half of the season. "I've got personal goals which I'm not going to say for now. I just want to help the team and I'm very positive about the second half of the season," he added.

In 2021, Sancho joined Manchester United for a record transfer fee of £73 Million. But under Erik ten Hag's coaching, he did not get enough match time to prove his talent and was left out of Red Devil's squad for several months. However, the youngster displayed a stellar performance in Dortmund's previous encounter after entering the game in the second half and helped them clinch a 3-0 victory over Darmstadt. (ANI)

