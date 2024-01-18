Tennis-World number one Swiatek survives huge Collins scare
World number one Iga Swiatek battled back from two breaks down in the final set to beat Danielle Collins 6-4 3-6 6-4 on Thursday and reach the third round of the Australian Open for the fifth successive year.
- Country:
- Australia
World number one Iga Swiatek battled back from two breaks down in the final set to beat Danielle Collins 6-4 3-6 6-4 on Thursday and reach the third round of the Australian Open for the fifth successive year. Collins might be ranked 62nd in the world but has a good record at Melbourne Park and beat Swiatek in the semi-finals two years ago before going on to lose to Ash Barty in the title-decider.
Four-times Grand Slam champion Swiatek has an excellent record against lower-ranked players but really had to dig deep into her reserves to overcome Collins in a scrappy three-hour contest on Rod Laver Arena. The 30-year-old Collins faltered in her serve at key moments in the match and Swiatek found her best tennis late in the decisive set to move onto a third-round clash with Czech Linda Noskova.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tennis-Hurkacz, Swiatek win as Poland march into United Cup final
Tennis-Swiatek downs Kerber to put Poland ahead in United Cup final
United Cup: Swiatek-Hurkacz led Poland to battle Germany in title clash
Swiatek''s Poland team to play Zverev''s Germany in the United Cup final
Swiatek beats Kerber to give Poland early lead in United Cup final