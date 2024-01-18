Left Menu

Soccer-Australia edge Syria 1-0 in Asian Cup as Irvine scores again

Roared on by their supporters, the Middle Eastern side had started the game on the front foot and nearly opened the scoring through Pablo Sabbag, who hit the post in the fifth minute. But Australia quickly settled down and soon controlled possession, with most of the action in Syria's half while keeper Mathew Ryan cut a lonely figure at the other end. Syria have a point from their two games.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 19:10 IST
Soccer-Australia edge Syria 1-0 in Asian Cup as Irvine scores again

Australia beat Syria 1-0 in their second Asian Cup match to maintain their perfect record in Group B on Thursday after midfielder Jackson Irvine came to the rescue once again with his second goal of the tournament.

After a goalless first half, Irvine gave Australia the lead in the 59th minute when he collected the ball on the turn inside the box and poked it past goalkeeper Ahmad Madanieh to silence the Syrians who made up the majority of the 10,097 fans. Roared on by their supporters, the Middle Eastern side had started the game on the front foot and nearly opened the scoring through Pablo Sabbag, who hit the post in the fifth minute.

But Australia quickly settled down and soon controlled possession, with most of the action in Syria's half while keeper Mathew Ryan cut a lonely figure at the other end. Australia had a scare minutes after taking the lead when Mouaiad Al-Ajaan unleashed a strike from long range and Ryan nearly bundled the ball into his own net but he quickly recovered to grab it before it crept over the line.

Syria tried their luck from distance several times but Australia held firm to move top with six points ahead of the other game between India, who have yet to earn a point, and Uzbekistan, who have one point, later on Thursday. Syria have a point from their two games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024