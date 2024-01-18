Left Menu

NBA-Second Warriors' game postponed after death of assistant coach Milojevic

Golden State Warriors' match against the Dallas Mavericks scheduled for Friday has been postponed after the death on Wednesday of their assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 22:41 IST
NBA-Second Warriors' game postponed after death of assistant coach Milojevic

Golden State Warriors' match against the Dallas Mavericks scheduled for Friday has been postponed after the death on Wednesday of their assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said in a statement. Serbian 46-year-old Milojevic died after suffering a heart attack during a private team dinner on Tuesday.

The Belgrade native was in his third season as an assistant coach with Golden State after helping the team win the 2022 NBA championship. The NBA on Wednesday postponed the Warriors' game against the Utah Jazz set for later that day.

Warriors are 12th in the Western Conference standings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024