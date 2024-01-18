Left Menu

Soccer-Milan's Pulisic voted U.S. Soccer's Male Player of the Year

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic was voted the 2023 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year, for a record-equalling fourth time, the sport's national governing body said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 23:20 IST
Soccer-Milan's Pulisic voted U.S. Soccer's Male Player of the Year
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic was voted the 2023 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year, for a record-equalling fourth time, the sport's national governing body said on Thursday. The 25-year-old helped the U.S. to win the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League where he was named Best Player, and the winger has been in exceptional form since joining the Serie A side in July.

Pulisic first won the award in 2017, and has now equalled Landon Donovan's record of four awards. "It's an honour to win this award again for the fourth time," Pulisic said.

"It was an incredible season for me. I always enjoy playing with the National Team and winning more trophies with the National Team. Of course, coming here to AC Milan, it's been just a really exciting year." Pulisic has scored six goals in 18 league games with Milan this season, and also scored in their Champions League win over Newcastle United, after struggling in his last season with Chelsea, scoring only once and making just eight league starts.

His Milan team mate Yunus Musah came second in the vote with 21.5%, with Pulisic receiving 53% of the votes.

