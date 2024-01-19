Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Medvedev caps off day of great escapes, Rybakina out after tiebreak drama

Twice runner-up Daniil Medvedev battled back from the brink of defeat to make the Australian Open third round on a day of close shaves but fellow third seed Elena Rybakina's title bid was cut short after a 42-point super tiebreak on Thursday. An out-of-sorts Medvedev dropped the first two sets of his clash with Emil Ruusuvuori and had treatment for a foot blister before the Russian staged a great escape with a 3-6 6-7(1) 6-4 7-6(1) 6-0 victory to finish at 3:39 a.m.

Ayaka Furue holds first-round lead at LPGA season opener

Ayaka Furue of Japan birdied her final two holes for a bogey-free, 7-under-par 65 to take the first-round lead at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Thursday in Orlando, Fla. Furue secured a two-shot edge over Sweden's Maja Stark and Mexico's Gaby Lopez (5-under 67) in the first event of the LPGA season. Ally Ewing and Danielle Kang are tied for fourth after shooting 4-under 68 at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club.

Jimmie Johnson set to enter NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday

With Jimmie Johnson's induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night at the Charlotte Convention Center, all three seven-time champions of NASCAR's premier division will be represented among stock car racing's elite. Johnson will be ushered into the Hall along with his crew chief of 17 years, Chad Knaus, and Pioneer Ballot inductee Donnie Allison, a member of the famed Alabama Gang.

Soccer-Milan's Pulisic voted U.S. Soccer's Male Player of the Year

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic was voted the 2023 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year, for a record-equalling fourth time, the sport's national governing body said on Thursday. The 25-year-old helped the U.S. to win the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League where he was named Best Player, and the winger has been in exceptional form since joining the Serie A side in July.

Bears reportedly set OC interview with Kliff Kingsbury

USC quarterbacks coach Kliff Kingsbury is scheduled to interview to become offensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears, according to multiple reports. The interview will reportedly take place Friday as the Bears take the initial steps into a critical offseason that began with the dismissal of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

NFL-Rees-Zammit joins 15 others chasing NFL dream in Florida

Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit, who quit rugby union for the American gridiron, began his dream of playing in the National Football League on Thursday joining 15 other international hopefuls at a Florida training camp. It marks another step on the International Player Pathway (IPP) for Rees-Zammit that he hopes will lead to an NFL career, where the minimum salary is $750,000.

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy vows to 'grow' in 2024 return

Mike McCarthy returns as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, but his coaching staff could undergo another offseason renovation. "We are in position to learn and grow from this and build on it," McCarthy said Thursday.

NBA-Second Warriors' game postponed after death of assistant coach Milojevic

Golden State Warriors' match against the Dallas Mavericks scheduled for Friday has been postponed after the death on Wednesday of their assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said in a statement. Serbian 46-year-old Milojevic died after suffering a heart attack during a private team dinner on Tuesday.

Athletics-Former world pole vault champion Shawn Barber dies at age 29

Shawn Barber, the Canadian record holder and 2015 world champion in pole vault, has died at the age of 29. Barber's agent Paul Doyle confirmed to Reuters he died Wednesday at home in Kirkwood, Texas of medical complications.

Reports: Falcons, Bill Belichick schedule second sitdown

Bill Belichick and the Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to meet Saturday for a second interview, according to multiple reports. Belichick met with Falcons owner Arthur Blank in a one-on-one interview on Monday, and Atlanta interviewed Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)