HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day six
Highlights of the sixth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday, all times local (GMT +11): 1405 SINNER STEAMROLLS BAEZ Italian fourth seed Jannik Sinner reached the fourth round after wrapping up an emphatic 6-0 6-1 6-3 victory over Argentine Sebastian Baez in an hour and 52 minutes.
Aryna Sabalenka joked that she was trying to match world number one Iga Swiatek's ability to crush opponents by winning sets without conceding games after doling out a 'double bagel' in her victory over Lesia Tsurenko. "Last year Iga won so many sets 6-0 and this is one of the goals, try to get closer to her," Sabalenka said. "I'm just super happy with the level I'm playing so far and hopefully I can keep going like that, or even better."
1305 SABALENKA 'DOUBLE BAGELS' TSURENKO Defending champion Sabalenka continued her quest for her second straight title at Melbourne Park with a dominant 6-0 6-0 victory over Ukraine's Tsurenko in just 52 minutes.
Sabalenka, who played a nearly flawless match and fired off 16 winners to overpower 28th-seeded Tsurenko, has dropped just six games in three matches so far. 1245 ANISIMOVA KNOCKS OUT BADOSA
American Amanda Anisimova made it through to the fourth round of the Australian Open for a third time with a 7-5 6-4 win over former world number two Paula Badosa of Spain. 1111 - PLAY UNDERWAY ON ANOTHER COOL DAY AT MELBOURNE PARK
Play got underway as scheduled on the outer courts at Melbourne Park, where there were blustery conditions with the temperature a cool 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit). (Editing by Nick Mulvenney and Jacqueline Wong)
