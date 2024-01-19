Abhimanyu Easwaran to lead India 'A' squad for second, third multi-day matches against England Lions; Rinku included

The All India Selection Committee on Friday announced India 'A' squad for the second and third multi-day matches against England Lions. Domestic cricket star Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the India 'A' in the multi-day matches.

"The Men's Selection Committee has picked India 'A' squad for the second and third multi-day matches against England Lions," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in an official statement. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan has been selected for the second game. Meanwhile, the white-ball regulars Rinku Singh and Arshdeep Singh are named in the squad with Rinku only included for the third match starting on February 1.

Kumar Kushagra received his maiden India A call-up. Kushagra is featured in the squad for both the second and third matches. India 'A' squad for the 2nd multi-day match: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep and Yash Dayal.

India 'A' squad for the 3rd multi-day match: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Shams Mulani, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep and Yash Dayal. (ANI)

