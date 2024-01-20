Left Menu

Darts-Littler makes history with Bahrain nine-darter

The Englishman, two days away from his 17th birthday, scored the perfect leg in his 6-3 quarter-final victory over fourth-seeded compatriot Nathan Aspinall at the Bahrain Darts Masters. The only other player to throw a nine-darter -- scoring 501 with the minimum number of darts -- in the World Series, which started in 2013, was Phil Taylor.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 00:10 IST
Darts-Littler makes history with Bahrain nine-darter

Teenage sensation Luke 'The Nuke' Littler made history in Bahrain on Friday by becoming the youngest player to throw a nine-darter in the World Series. The Englishman, two days away from his 17th birthday, scored the perfect leg in his 6-3 quarter-final victory over fourth-seeded compatriot Nathan Aspinall at the Bahrain Darts Masters.

The only other player to throw a nine-darter -- scoring 501 with the minimum number of darts -- in the World Series, which started in 2013, was Phil Taylor. Littler, who will play Gerwyn Price in the semi-finals, is playing his first tournament since his run to the final of the PDC World Darts Championship at London's Alexandra Palace made rare headlines and turned him into an unlikely sporting hero.

World champion Luke Humphries ended a 20-game winning run by losing his quarter-final 6-4 to Price. Littler's nine-dart sequence was achieved by him throwing triple 20s with his first seven darts and then a treble 19 and a double 12. Aspinall then joined in the congratulations as the crowd erupted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024