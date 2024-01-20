Cricket-Mitchell rested, Ravindra back for final T20 v Pakistan
"Rachin is coming off a period of rest himself and will bring a valuable skill set to the group in this final match as he continues his return to cricket." Devon Conway missed Friday's victory after testing positive for COVID-19.
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell will skip the final T20 International against Pakistan with fellow all-rounder Rachin Ravindra replacing him in the squad for Sunday's match in Christchurch, the home side said. New Zealand have already taken a 4-0 lead in the five-match series and Mitchell would be rested as part of his workload management, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Saturday.
"Daryl is an important player for us across all three formats and ensuring he's in the best place to perform in international cricket is vital," coach Gary Stead said. "Rachin is coming off a period of rest himself and will bring a valuable skill set to the group in this final match as he continues his return to cricket."
Devon Conway missed Friday's victory after testing positive for COVID-19. New Zealand will wait until Sunday morning before making a decision on whether to field him for the final T20.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan: Accountability court defers indictment of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case till Jan 6
Australia scores 199/4 against Pakistan at end of first session in Sydney (Day 03, Lunch)
Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt approves stricter punishment for unlawful gatherings, riots
Maharashtra govt keeping tab on COVID-19 situation, necessary precautions in place: Ajit Pawar
"I feel proud": Aamer Jamal on representing Pakistan in Test series against Australia