Cricket-Mitchell rested, Ravindra back for final T20 v Pakistan

"Rachin is coming off a period of rest himself and will bring a valuable skill set to the group in this final match as he continues his return to cricket." Devon Conway missed Friday's victory after testing positive for COVID-19.

Daryl Mitchell

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell will skip the final T20 International against Pakistan with fellow all-rounder Rachin Ravindra replacing him in the squad for Sunday's match in Christchurch, the home side said. New Zealand have already taken a 4-0 lead in the five-match series and Mitchell would be rested as part of his workload management, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Saturday.

"Daryl is an important player for us across all three formats and ensuring he's in the best place to perform in international cricket is vital," coach Gary Stead said. "Rachin is coming off a period of rest himself and will bring a valuable skill set to the group in this final match as he continues his return to cricket."

Devon Conway missed Friday's victory after testing positive for COVID-19. New Zealand will wait until Sunday morning before making a decision on whether to field him for the final T20.

