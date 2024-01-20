Left Menu

ICC Under 19 World Cup: Bangladesh win toss, decide to field first against India

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby-led Bangladesh won the toss and decided to field first against Uday Saharan's India in the Under 19 World Cup 2024 in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 13:45 IST
ICC Under 19 World Cup: Bangladesh win toss, decide to field first against India
Team India. (Photo- BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby-led Bangladesh won the toss and decided to field first against Uday Saharan's India in the Under 19 World Cup 2024 in Bloemfontein on Saturday. In the 3rd match of the tournament, the defending champions India will lock horns against the 2020 champions Bangladesh. Both sides will lock forward to start the extravagant tournament with a win.

The Men in Blue's Arshin Kulkarni will play a crucial role during the tournament. He is a fast-bowling all-rounder who is known for his big-hitting abilities. In his last five innings for India U19, he has made 206 runs at an average of 51.50 with two half-centuries, with a strike rate of over 163 in five T20 innings, a format in which he has 147 runs. In five ODIs, he has five wickets while he has four wickets in his T20 career so far. The 19-year-old Uday will be captaining the U19 and is the oldest member of the squad. He will be 19 years and 97 days of age during India's campaign against Bangladesh. In seven ODIs so far, Uday has scored 197 runs in six innings at an average of 39.40, with a century and a fifty.

India U19 Playing XI: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish (Wk), Murugan Abhishek, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari. Bangladesh Playing XI: Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (wk), Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Ariful Islam, Ahrar Amin, Mohammad Shihab James, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (C), Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Maruf Mridha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Mother and son survive Zambia's deadly cholera outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024