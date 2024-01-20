Left Menu

Andrew McDonald evaluates Steve Smith's performance as an opener in Test

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald opened up on Steven Smith's new batting position in Test cricket and said that it's more about the connection between the two openers.

  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald opened up on Steven Smith's new batting position in Test cricket and said that it's more about the connection between the two openers. McDonald said that Smith can perform well as an opener once he and Usman Khawaja make the connection.

"I suppose it's more just the connection of Usman and Smudge over time," McDonald said when asked about how they are evaluating Smith as an opener as quoted by cricket.com.au. The head coach also praised Smith and said that he is "one of the best problem solvers in the game" for the Aussies.

"We've seen Davey and Usman's connection and then the partnerships that they've been able to produce. That'll be how we judge it - how that partnership functions. They're world-class performers at the top of the order and we think Steve Smith is one of the best problem solvers in the game. "We've said that leading into this and it makes sense for us that he's (Steve Smith) at the top," he added.

Following David Warner's retirement, Smith has moved to the top of the order leaving the number four spot for Cameron Green in Australia's upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies which will begin on January 17 in Adelaide. In the first Test match against West Indies, Smith played as an opener and scored 23 runs in both innings.

The second Test match between the Aussies and the Caribbeans will take place on Wednesday at The Gabba in Brisbane. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

