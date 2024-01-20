HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Saturday, all times local (GMT +11): 2110 DIMITROV DOWNED BY BORGES

Nuno Borges of Portugal defeated Bulgarian 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-7(3) 6-4 6-2 7-6(6). The 26-year-old, ranked 69 in the world, is now through to the fourth round of a major for the first time in his career.

READ MORE Alcaraz breaks new ground at Australian Open, Zheng advances

French wildcard Cazaux continues to punch above his weight Australian Open order of play on Sunday

Zheng gets Li surprise after making Melbourne fourth round Azarenka maintains perfect record against Ostapenko to reach fourth round

Awesome Alcaraz reaches second week at Melbourne for first time Only som0ething "miraculous" can stop Djokovic in Melbourne: Laver

Djokovic back in cruise control, Sabalenka, Sinner charge into second week in Melbourne Djokovic finds his groove to down Etcheverry in Melbourne

Rust-free Swiatek grateful for demanding start at Australian Open Australian Open order of play on Saturday

No handshakes as Sabalenka downs Ukraine's Tsurenko in third round Winner Sinner storms past Baez into fourth round

De Minaur aiming to smash through barrier after reaching last 16 Confident Timofeeva relishing Kostyuk test at Australian Open

Kostyuk, Tsurenko vow to keep spotlight on war in Ukraine 2018 NORRIE BEATS RUUD TO KEEP BRITISH HOPES ALIVE

Cameron Norrie, the 19th seed, took out former world number two Casper Ruud with a 6-4 6-7(7) 6-4 6-3 win to make it to the fourth round of the tournament for the first time. The 28-year-old is the last remaining British singles player at the tournament.

1757 AZARENKA SENDS OSTAPENKO PACKING Twice champion Victoria Azarenka eliminated 11th seed Jelena Ostapenko, winning 6-1 7-5. Azarenka, 34, booked her ticket to the round of 16 for the 11th time in her career.

1640 HURKACZ TO MEET WILD CARD CAZAUX Ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz came from a set down to beat France's Ugo Humbert 3-6 6-1 7-6(4) 6-3 and will meet another Frenchman, Arthur Cazaux, in the fourth round.

Cazaux earned a quickfire 6-3 6-3 6-1 win over Dutch 28th seed Tallon Griekspoor to reach the last 16 at a major for the first time. 1630 ALCARAZ ZIPS PAST INJURED SHANG

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz eased into the fourth round after his opponent Shang Juncheng retired hurt in the third set while trailing 6-1 6-1 1-0. "It's not the way anybody wants to move on and I wish him a speedy recovery," Alcaraz said of Shang, who was hampered by a thigh injury.

1610 KECMANOVIC STUNS 14TH-SEED PAUL Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, the world number 60, upset American Tommy Paul 6-4 3-6 2-6 7-6(7) 6-0 to set up a last-16 clash with Carlos Alcaraz.

1545 PAOLINI POWERS PAST BLINKOVA Italy's Jasmine Paolini blitzed Russia's Anna Blinkova 7-6(1) 6-4 to set up a last-16 meeting with fellow fourth-round debutant Anna Kalinskaya.

1500 ZHENG TALKS KARAOKE, GIVES SHOUT-OUT TO LI NA Zheng Qinwen spoke of her admiration for former Australian Open winner Li Na, as well as her love for karaoke, after reaching the last 16.

"I watched (Li's final) from the beginning till the end. I watched that final more than 10 times ... she's unbelievable. The first Asian woman who won a Grand Slam," the 12th seed said. Zheng also had the crowd in splits when she was asked about her go-to karaoke songs by interviewer Andrea Petkovic.

"Don't tell me I have to sing here," she replied. 1455 ZHENG PREVAILS IN ALL-CHINESE THRILLER

Zheng Qinwen, the 12th seed, won a final set tiebreak to beat compatriot Wang Yafan 6-4 2-6 7-6(8) on Rod Laver Arena. Zheng will next face France's Oceane Dodin, the world number 95, who stormed into the last 16 with a 6-2 6-4 win over fellow Frenchwoman Clara Burel.

1357 KALINSKAYA CONQUERS STEPHENS Anna Kalinskaya reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time with a gritty 6-7(8) 6-1 6-4 win over American Sloane Stephens.

Kalinskaya, who got the decisive break late in the third set, sealed victory with a backhand winner on her third match point. 1300 YASTREMSKA TOO STRONG FOR NAVARRO

Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska reached the fourth round in Melbourne for the first time after beating American 27th seed Emma Navarro 6-2 2-6 6-1. 1114 PLAY UNDER WAY AT MELBOURNE PARK

Play began as scheduled on the seventh day of the year's first Grand Slam. The weather was pleasant, with a high of 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit). Men's second seed Carlos Alcaraz will be in action against China's Shang Juncheng in Rod Laver Arena later in the day, while women's top seed Iga Swiatek will play the Czech Republic's Linda Noskova in the evening session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)