Soccer-South Korea held by Jordan in Asian Cup 2-2 draw

Jordan were denied a first ever victory over South Korea when a 91st-minute own goal from Yazan Al-Arab gifted their opponents a 2-2 draw in their second Asian Cup Group E game at Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday. The result leaves both teams on four points from two games. Bahrain and Malaysia, who lost their opening games, play the other group encounter later on Saturday.

South Korea had taken the lead with a penalty from Son Heung-min, but an own goal from Park Yong-Woo and a long-range strike from Yazan Al-Naimat made it 2-1 to Jordan before the own goal denied the Arab nation a landmark win. "Overall 2-2 is a fair result and gives both teams a chance to win the group," South Korea coach Juergen Klinsmann told reporters.

"We took the tempo out of the game after going 1-0 up and lost battles on the field to Jordan, which made it difficult. But those are the games you learn a lot from. Going into the next round is a high priority, but it was a very intense game." Son was brought down in the box by Ihsan Haddad in the fourth minute. The Tottenham Hotspur forward stepped up to take the penalty but had to wait five minutes as the referee checked the replay and conferred with the VAR team.

He then kept his cool amid a crescendo of boos from Jordanian fans to score with a chipped effort down the middle. South Korea had their first choice goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a knee injury and his replacement Jo Hyeon-Woo was tested several times with Jordan's players clearly instructed to shoot from range.

But Jo could do nothing in the 37th minute when Park headed the ball into his own net as he attempted to prevent centre back Al-Arab from scoring for Jordan. 'BEAUTIFUL FEELING'

Jordan continued to pile on the pressure and just before halftime Al-Naimat volleyed into the bottom corner to silence the South Korean fans. "At the outset it's an important draw against South Korea. It's such a beautiful feeling," Al-Naimat said.

South Korea upped the ante in the second half but it took a full 45 minutes before they finally found an equaliser when Hwang In-beom's shot was diverted into the net by Al-Arab. Al-Arab had celebrated South Korea's own goal earlier with a somersault and a wild roar near the corner flag, as if he had scored it himself, but he wore a sheepish look after putting the ball into his own net.

South Korea nearly won it in the ninth minute of added time when the ball fell to Hong Hyun-seok at the far post on a set piece but the midfielder's shot found the side netting. "It is normal to make mistakes at the beginning and the end of the match, South Korea took excellent technical decisions in attack," Jordan coach Hussein Ammouta said.

"We spared no effort to preserve the result. Eventually we think it's a positive result. What's most important is the confidence and high spirits that will allow us to go forward (in the tournament)."

