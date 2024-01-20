Asian Cup: South Korea benefits from late own goal to salvage 2-2 draw with Jordan

Despite going ahead on an early strike by Son Heung-min, South Korea needed a last-minute own goal to secure a 2-2 draw with Jordan at the Asian Cup on Saturday.

Yazan Al-Arab's late intervention at the Al Thumama Stadium prevented a second surprise result in the space of 24 hours after Iraq defeated Japan 2-1.

The draw leaves both South Korea, led by former United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann, and Jordan with four points from the first two games in Group E.

South Korea, a two-time champion but searching for a first title since 1960, started well. After just five minutes, Son was fouled in the area by Ehsan Haddad. After a four-minute-long VAR check, the Tottenham captain scored from the spot.

Jordan levelled after 37 minutes as Park Yong-woo headed a corner into his net. Six minutes into first-half stoppage time, Jordan took the lead on Yazan Al-Naimat's goal.

South Korea's pressure paid off in the 91st minute. Son pulled the ball back in the area for Hwang In-beom and the low shot from the Red Star Belgrade midfielder was turned into his own goal by Al Arab.

Later, Bahrain plays Malaysia in Group E. Both teams lost their opening games.

The top two from each of the six groups advance to the pre-quarterfinal, where they are joined by the four best-performing third-placed teams.

