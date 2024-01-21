Manchester United appoints Omar Berrada as CEO
Manchester United appointed of Omar Berrada as its new chief executive officer, the club said in a statement on Saturday.
Berrada's start date will be confirmed in due course, while Patrick Stewart will continue as interim CEO, the statement added.
