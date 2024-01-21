HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday, all times local (GMT +11): 1439 SABALENKA CRUSHES ANISIMOVA

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka continued her title defence with a 6-3 6-2 demolition of American Amanda Anisimova to reach the quarter-finals, overpowering the 2019 French Open semi-finalist in an hour and 10 minutes. Sabalenka is the highest seed left after world number one and four-time major winner Iga Swiatek was stunned by Czech teen Linda Noskova on Saturday.

Coco Gauff and Magdalena Frech kicked off their fourth round clash at Rod Laver Arena. The temperature was hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (70 Fahrenheit) with a slight chance of rain later in the day. 1318 GAUFF CRUISES PAST FRECH

U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff made light work of Pole Magdalena Frech to seal a 6-1 6-2 victory on Rod Laver Arena. This is the first time the 19-year-old Gauff, the fourth seed, has made it past the fourth round at Melbourne Park.

