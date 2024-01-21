Manchester City's Omar Berrada acquired by Manchester United as club's new CEO

Manchester United have appointed former City chief football operation officer Omar Berrada as the club's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). After Richard Arnold stepped down from the post of club's CEO in November last year, Manchester United were in the hunt for a new CEO in the market.

Berrada who played a crucial role in Manchester City's on and off-field success in the past decade was named as Arnold's successor. Patrick Stewart who assumed the role of United's interim CEO since Arnold's exit will remain in place until Berrada starts his reign.

According to Sky Sports, the appointment was made by the club's new 25 per cent owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe. He also consulted with Joel and Avram Glazer but INEOS were the driving force behind the move. During Berrada's time with Manchester City, the Premier League defenders were able to acquire high-profile signings of Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland.

With the intent of restoring the Red Devils as a title-winning club, United will be hopeful that Berrarda will be able to use his experience to improve the current status of the club. A statement from United said: "The club is determined to put football and performance on the pitch back at the heart of everything we do. Omar's appointment represents the first step on this journey. As one of the most experienced football executives at the top of European football, Omar brings a wealth of football and commercial expertise, with a proven record of successful leadership and a passion to help lead change across the club."

"It is our stated ambition to re-establish Manchester United as a title-winning club. We are pleased that Omar will be joining us to help achieve that goal, so that, once again, United fans can see, in the words of Sir Matt Busby, the red flag flying high at the summit of English, European and world football," the statement further added. (ANI)

