PSV Eindhoven draws 1-1 at FC Utrecht to fall just short of Dutch top-tier Eredivisie record

PSV Eindhoven drew 1-1 with FC Utrecht on Sunday to drop points in the Eredivisie for the first time this season and fall one match short of becoming the first Dutch top-flight team to start the season with 18 straight victories.

The Peter Bosz-managed team's run of 17 straight victories matched a winning streak set by another PSV team in 1988 — the year the club won its only European Cup — the predecessor of the Champions League.

But, PSV's hope of making history was ended when Utrecht forward Othman Boussaid struck in the 53rd minute to cancel out a first-half header by Johan Bakayoko that had given PSV hope of creating history.

"Afterwards, everyone was disappointed,'' Bosz said. "The record was there for the taking, so as a sportsman you're disappointed." But, he added, "it is incredibly impressive that we have come this far." Bosz said he is no longer looking at breaking records or ending the season undefeated.

"I just want to be champion," he said.

The Eredivisie title already looks to be all but locked in for runaway leader PSV with a 10-point lead over Feyenoord from the clubs' first 18 games. The team also remains in contention in the Champions League, facing Dortmund on February 20.

