KIYG 2023: Delhi bags two gold medals, leapfrogs to second place

K Abhinash of Manipur beat Maharashtras Tejas Patil in the boys Foil final.Delhi clinched the second position after their judokas grabbed two of the five gold medals on offer, besides grasping two silver medals at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.Delhi judoka Tannu Mann overpowered statemate Jaanvi Yadav to take the girls 48kg gold, while Anurag Sagar took the boys 55kg top spot, defeating Nakul Arora of Punjab.

Hosts Tamil Nadu and Delhi bagged two gold medals each, whereas Punjab, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Manipur added one each to their yellow metal account on Day 2 of the Khelo India Youth Games here on Sunday.

The day's opening gold medal came in the girls' traditional yoga, as Navyaa SH of Tamil Nadu won it.

Fencer Arlin AV bagged the second gold for TN in the boy's Sabre, beating Lakshya Badser of Haryana 15-14, which swelled the host state's medal tally to four gold and two bronze. K Abhinash of Manipur beat Maharashtra's Tejas Patil in the boys' Foil final.

Delhi clinched the second position after their judokas grabbed two of the five gold medals on offer, besides grasping two silver medals at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Delhi judoka Tannu Mann overpowered statemate Jaanvi Yadav to take the girls' 48kg gold, while Anurag Sagar took the boys' 55kg top spot, defeating Nakul Arora of Punjab. Deeksha of Delhi won the silver medal in the girls' 44kg category after losing to Gujarat's Ankita N.

Sapna of Chandigarh (girls 40kg) and Shivansh Vashisht of Punjab (boys 50kg) took the other gold medals on offer in judo.

In kabaddi, defending boy's champion Haryana will clash with Rajasthan in the final, thanks to the former's 45-28 triumph over Maharashtra. In the other semi-final, Rajasthan beat Tamil Nadu 41-23.

