HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day nine

Highlights of the nine day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday, all times local (GMT +11): 1213 - FOURTH ROUND ACTION UNDERWAY ON DAY NINE

Fourth round action got underway as scheduled at Melbourne Park when twice champion Victoria Azarenka took to Rod Laver Arena to play Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska. There were blustery conditions at Melbourne Park with the temperature a cool 19 degrees Celsius (66 fahrenheit).

READ MORE Australian Open order of play on Monday

Cazaux and Noskova aim to resume giant-slaying runs in Melbourne Easy does it as Djokovic leads top seeds into Melbourne quarter-final

De Minaur left devastated after believing he could progress in Open Andreeva says previous wins over Krejcikova only added to pressure

Tsitsipas sees Australian Open exit as another chance to evolve Sinner comes through Khachanov test to reach quarter-finals

Fritz stuns Tsitsipas to reach last eight in Melbourne No 'triple bagel' but Djokovic thumps Mannarino to reach quarters

Clinical Sabalenka strides into Melbourne quarter-finals Gauff stays perfect to reach first Melbourne quarter-final (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)