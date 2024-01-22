Gough hails Anderson's spirited commitment as veteran pacer tweaks run-up for India Tests

Former England cricketer Darren Gough is full of admiration for James Anderson's unwavering commitment to the game, especially as the 41-year-old fast bowler made adjustments to his run-up ahead of the gruelling five-Test series in India.

Set to become the oldest player to feature in an overseas Test for England in almost three decades, Anderson in an interview has earlier revealed that he is coming with a ''better run-up to get that speed and momentum''.

He has worked on it after a forgettable Ashes at home last year where he returned with five wickets from four Tests at 85.40 apiece.

''It just goes to show the desire to carry on playing. The only thing is when you've been doing something so long as Jimmy has, when you start quickening up, you bring more injuries into play, more hamstring, calf, groin-type injuries,'' Darren Gough told English publication inews.

''Let's hope not because I think even at his age he can perform. Everybody talks about his age but with Jimmy you have to take age out of it. If he keeps taking wickets he keeps playing. If he doesn't, he doesn't, it's that simple,'' Gough said.

Andeson will also return after his longest ever lay-off having last played in July last year in the final Ashes Test at the Oval.

The managing director of cricket for Yorkshire also voiced his concerns about the potential injury risks associated with changing a well-established bowling dynamic.

''When you start having injuries they tend to follow you. He's such an athlete. But changing your run-up? It could be brilliant but like anything when you change your dynamics it could set off injuries.'' Gough added.

Anderson has a commendable track record in Tests in India, with 34 wickets in 13 games since 2006 at 29.32 apiece.

Gough emphasised that if Anderson continues to take wickets, age should not be a limiting factor in his selection even though England selectors need to make a decision.

''He's put himself up for a very difficult tour, it tends to be for a fast bowler when you go to India. But if he has a good series he can do one more (summer)...If he doesn't what's he going to do? Keep going because he wants to go out on a high? England might have to make a decision,'' Gough concluded.

