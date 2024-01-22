Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests against England citing personal reasons

India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli has pulled out of the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons, the BCCI said on Monday. The BCCI urged the fans and media to refrain from speculating about the reason for his forced break. The five-match series begins in Hyderabad on January 25.

''Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons,'' BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

The BCCI also said that Kohli had discussed with skipper Rohit Sharma and team management about his decision to pull-out.

''Virat has spoken to captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention,'' the release further stated.

The BCCI will announce the replacement soon.

